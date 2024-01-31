Inside Salman Khan’s lavish home in film city: Videos and photos

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Salman Khan is not just a symbol of stardom but is also synonymous with a lifestyle dripping in opulence. Known for his luxurious tastes, Salman ensures that wherever he goes, be it shootings or vacations, he surrounds himself with extravagance.

Salman Khan’s personal and lavish lifestyle has always beein one of the widely discussed topics among his fans. Beyond dreamy farmhouses, swanky cars, and lavish homes, do you that Salman Khan also owns a private chalet on the sets of Bigg Boss in Film City, Mumbai?

Salman Khan’s Chalet On Bigg Boss Sets

Bhaijaan’s lavish chalet, designed by veteran art director Omung Kumar, serves as the actor’s personal retreat within the Bigg Boss house. It serves as a space for him to rest and keep an eye on contestants. The chalet is a blend of wilderness inspiration with a touch of Mexican influence in its design.

Equipped with facilities catering to Salman’s diverse needs, the chalet house boasts a fully equipped gym for the superstar to unwind before shooting Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The bedrooms exude an outdoorsy ambiance, while the living room proudly displays Salman’s name and the titles of some of his blockbuster films.

Complete with a plush sofa set and a large-screen television, Salman Khan often hosts small parties for contestants post-finale within his chalet.

Check out videos below.

A recent photo of Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui with Salman Khan inside this exclusive space too is going viral.