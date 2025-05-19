Mumbai: Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan is known not just for his superstar status, but also for his deep-rooted love and loyalty towards his family. Despite having an estimated net worth of over Rs 2900 crore, Salman still chooses to live in his modest 1BHK flat in Bandra, all to stay close to his parents.

“I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child, I have taken the same left turn or right turn, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Salman once shared.

And now, a viral Reddit post has fans buzzing with some never-before-heard inside scoop about the Salman Khan family’s private villa life. According to a Redditor who claims their friend stayed at a villa owned by Salman, it’s a whole different world when the Khans arrive.

“Turns out, Salman visits quite often, and it’s always a full-on family affair — the whole Khan family rolls in, along with a huge entourage: bodyguards, drivers, nannies, a makeup artist, and even a personal doctor for his parents,” the user wrote.

Apparently, the villa isn’t just a lavish getaway, it’s a carefully curated space with everything sourced from Salman’s Panvel farmhouse.

“They do cook food at the villa, but every single ingredient is brought in from his Panvel farmhouse. No local sabzi from the bazaar — it’s all Panvel-fresh. The caretakers raved about sukkha mutton — apparently it’s Salma Khan’s recipe (Salman’s mom), and it’s to die for.”

Another heartwarming detail? Salman’s humility and thoughtfulness.

“Salman also makes sure everyone from helpers to caretakers eats before he himself sits down to eat.”

But it’s not all homely dinners and quiet nights. The Khan clan reportedly knows how to party in style.

“The Khan fam loves to party when they’re there. Pool parties go on all night, and they blast music (though they had to stop using their big speaker system because of neighbor complaints). Booze? Oh yes. Alcohol worth at least Rs 20+ lakhs, always ordered from Virat Kohli’s restaurant (don’t remember the name). And the biryani situation? Wild. They bring in huge containers of biryani in a special tempo.”

Things took an interesting turn when the Redditor added a spicy (though unconfirmed) tidbit about Salman and his younger brother Sohail Khan.

“Now, for the spicy bit… According to the caretakers, there’s noticeable tension between Salman and Sohail Khan. They didn’t go into much detail, but they did mention that Salman is actually very scared of Sohail.”

While all of this remains unverified, it has definitely given fans a rare glimpse into Salman’s off-screen life.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in the action-packed Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Up next, he begins filming an army-based action thriller with Apoorva Lakhia in July 2025, based on the gripping novel India’s Most Fearless 3, centered around the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.

Let’s just say, both on-screen and off Salman Khan continues to keep things interesting.