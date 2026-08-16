Inside Sania Mirza’s Dubai home, Salman Khan’s art steals show

Mumbai: Sania Mirza has opened the doors of her beautiful Dubai home, offering fans a closer look at the space she designed entirely around comfort, family and her personal taste. But amid the sophisticated interiors and luxurious rooms, it was a special Salman Khan connection that instantly grabbed attention.

The tennis icon recently welcomed Archana Puran Singh and her family into her home for a tour. From the colours and furniture to the artwork displayed across the walls, Sania revealed that she personally planned every detail of the bungalow.

The home carries a calm and inviting feel, with neutral shades, wooden flooring and large windows allowing natural light to fill the rooms. Its spacious living area features plush sofas, a stylish television wall and understated decor, while the open layout connects it seamlessly with the dining and kitchen spaces.

Salman Khan’s artwork steals attention

One of the most striking corners of Sania’s home features a large multi-panel artwork painted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Arranged across an entire wall, the paintings depict a person performing different postures of namaz. The earthy colours and spiritual theme make the artwork stand out, while its connection to Salman adds an unexpected Bollywood touch to the house tour.

Salman’s love for painting is well known, but seeing one of his works displayed so prominently inside Sania’s home came as a surprise to many. The two celebrities have shared a close friendship for several years.

Sania Mirza’s peaceful prayer room

Faith also holds a special place in Sania’s home. Her dedicated namaz room has been designed with soft colours, sheer curtains, an ice-blue carpet and verses from the Quran.

Sania has previously described the prayer room as the place she visits whenever she feels unsettled. The quiet corner offers a sharp contrast to her high-pressure life as one of India’s most celebrated sporting personalities.

The house also includes an elegant master bedroom, a spacious walk-in closet filled with Sania’s footwear collection and a colourful room for her son Izhaan. A swimming pool, entertainment room, PlayStation setup and foosball table add a playful, family-friendly touch to the luxurious property.

While Salman Khan’s namaz paintings may have become the most eye-catching part of the tour, Sania’s Dubai home ultimately reflects her own personality: elegant, grounded, family-oriented and deeply connected to faith.