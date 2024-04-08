Inside Sania Mirza’s week 3 of Ramzan: ‘Work, travel, fasting’

Hyderabad: Like other celebrities, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza too is celebrating the holy month of Ramzan with fervor, sharing glimpses of her experiences on Instagram. In her latest update, she revealed how she balanced work, travel, and fasting during the third week of Ramzan.

How Sania Mirza Spent Her Ramzan Week

In her latest Instagram update, Sania provided an insight into her eventful third week of Ramzan. She returned from Dubai last week and travelled multiple cities — Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. Despite her hectic schedule, she remained steadfast in observing the fasts of Ramzan, showcasing her dedication to faith amidst professional commitments.

Last week, Sania made a public appearance in Hyderabad, attending her sister Anam Mirza’s Ramzan expo, Daawat E Ramzan. There, she took the time to meet fans and engage with them.

This was Sania’s first public appearance in the city after her announcement of her separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik earlier this year.

In January, Sania’s family confirmed her divorce from Shoaib Malik, following his announcement of a third marriage with Lollywood actress Sana Javed. Despite their personal differences, Sania and Shoaib continue to co-parent their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.