Inside scoop: Salman Khan’s fees demand shocks Karan Johar?

Mumbai: The highly anticipated collaboration between Salman Khan and Karan Johar, titled The Bull, has been making waves in the Indian entertainment industry for a while now. However, fans will have to wait a little longer for this film as its production has hit a snag recently.

When it was first announced, the project generated quite the buzz: after all, who wouldn’t be excited about an action-packed thriller that combines Salman Khan’s star power with Karan Johar’s knack for producing blockbusters? Vishnu Varadhan – the director behind Shershaah – was slated to helm this venture.

The Bull Delayed?

Inside the industry, there is a rumor circulating about the movie being delayed. According to a latest report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan and Karan Johar are still in talks over financial matters, which is causing a significant delay in shooting.

“The Bull is an expensive film and Karan is hoping to sign Salman Khan with a back-end deal, but the superstar on the other hand is demanding upfront money. After doing all the calculations, Karan is not finding it financially viable to take the film on floors,” a source told the news portal.

“Salman loves the script, but getting Salman Khan on board requires shit loads of money. Once the things are on paper, Karan will make an official announcement of The Bull,” the source added.

Salman Khan’s Remuneration Per Movie

According to various reports, Salman Khan, who is one of the highest paid stars in India, charges around Rs 100 crores per movie.

Also Read Salman Khan QUITS his upcoming Bollywood film?

The Bull was originally planned to start in November, then it was pushed to December, then the month scheduled was January, nevertheless, in May the timetable was plotted. Let’s wait for further updates on the movie.