Inside scoop: Some troubles for Pawan Kalyan’s next movies

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan’s OG is the talk of the town and one of the most awaited Telugu movies. Fans are counting the days as the film enters its final phase of shooting. The next schedule kicks off in Bangkok on December 5th, promising some thrilling action scenes. But here’s the big question—will Pawan Kalyan be part of it?

As the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan has a packed calendar. With so many responsibilities, it’s hard for him to take time off for shoots abroad. This delay is not just disappointing for fans but also causing problems for the producers.

OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu have already faced multiple delays due to Pawan’s tight schedule. These postponements are adding extra costs, putting more pressure on the production teams.

To manage his commitments, Pawan has been shooting scenes for his movies on specially built sets in Amaravati, Vijayawada, and Mangalagiri. This helps him stay close to his work in Andhra Pradesh while completing his films.

Alongside OG, Pawan is also working on two other big films, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which started before the elections. Fans are thrilled to see how he’s balancing his dual roles as a leader and a superstar.