Inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s lavish Delhi mansion

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are active on social media and frequently post pictures of their luxurious New Delhi home. Anand’s Rs 173 crore mansion in the Lutyens Bungalow Zone spans 28,530 square feet and has a wide facade and a slender back. Sonam and Anand gave fans a virtual tour of their lavish spaces, which included a plush bedroom, a well-kept study, and a kitchen with frosted glass, warm wood, and sleek granite.

The Royal Bedroom in Serenity

Sonam reads in their peaceful bedroom, while Anand works on business matters on his iPad. The focal point, a sprawling four-poster bed draped in white drapery and bedding, emphasises the couple’s taste for elegance.

The Study Room: A Literary Haven

A literary corner reflects their shared passion for reading. Anand’s serene study corner, complete with a carefully curated bookshelf, includes a gift from none other than Will Smith himself: a copy of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’

The Grand Living Room Exhibits Elegance

Priya Ahuja, Sonam’s mother-in-law, unveiled their grand living room, which was adorned with warm lighting and captivating artwork. A Buddha-inspired painting hangs on the walls, exuding tranquilly in this sophisticated hub.

Culinary Charisma: Lovely Kitchen

Sonam’s culinary skills shine through in her well-equipped kitchen. Her culinary creations are set against a backdrop of frosted glass shelves, rich brown cabinets, and granite counters.

Natural Habitat: Plush Lawn

A lush green lawn serves as an oasis for the couple, offering everything from rejuvenating strolls to invigorating workouts. The open space enhances their way of life, seamlessly blending luxury with nature.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s home is a symphony of elegance and luxury, a canvas painted with their shared dreams and passions. This radiant couple’s home stands as a testament to their impeccable taste, leaving admirers enchanted and inspired by every glimpse they share as their social media continues to weave the story of their lives.