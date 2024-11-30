Inside South India’s ultimate luxury train; price will shock you

India‘s connection with railways is deeply embedded in its history, dating back to the mid-19th century when the first train chugged from Mumbai to Thane in 1853. Since then, trains have become synonymous with the country’s vastness and diversity. From the bustling stations to the quiet, scenic routes through remote villages, trains have been a lifeline for people from all walks of life.

However, as the Indian railway system evolved, it began to serve not just as a means of transportation but also as a canvas for showcasing luxury and heritage. In 1980, when Palace on Wheels was inaugurated, it made way for several other opulent trains in different parts of the country.

South India was not left behind in this revolution, as the Golden Chariot became its first luxury train. Named after the famous stone chariot of Hampi, the train offers a glimpse into the region’s beauty while providing modern amenities to travelers.

Features and Accommodation

The Golden Chariot features guest carriages that are decorated with historical carvings and are named after the dynasties that ruled South India: Vijayanagar, Kadamba, Hoysala, Rastrakota, Ganga, Chalukya, Bhahamani, Adilshahi, Sangama, Shathavashna, and Yudukula.

It has 40 cabins, including 13 double-beds, 26 twin-beds, and one specially designed for differently-abled guests, accommodating up to 80 passengers. Each cabin is adorned with furniture inspired by Hoysala and Mysore architecture, elegant drapery, and private washrooms. Smart TVs with Wi-Fi-enabled subscriptions cater to guests’ infotainment needs while safety measures like CCTV cameras and fire alarms enhance security.

For relaxation guests can visit Arogya, a state-of-the-art spa with fitness facilities, or dine at the Golden Chariot’s fine-dining restaurants, Ruchi and Nalapak, which serve a mix of international and regional cuisines.

Golden Chariot Travel Packages

The Golden Chariot offers two itineraries – The Pride of Karnataka (5 nights/6 days) package will start from Bengaluru to cover Bandipur, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Goa and back to Bengaluru. This package is scheduled to start on December 14, 2024, January 4, February 1, and March 6, 2025.

The second package is titled Jewels of South (5 nights/6 days) which will start from Bengaluru to cover Mysore, Kanchipuram, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Cochin, Chertala, and back to Bengaluru. It is scheduled to start on December 21, 2024, and February 15, 2025.

Golden Chariot’s fare

The fare of this luxurious train is a whopping Rs. 4.53 lakh per passenger, including meals, beverages, sightseeing, and guides.

