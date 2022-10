As Diwali is around the corner, Bollywood couple Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand party for their close friends from the film industry. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sonali Bendre, Karan Johar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Kartik Aaryan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh among others marked their presence at the bash. Check out how all of them celebrated the festive season together on Sunday night.