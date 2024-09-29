Inside the lavish car collections of India’s YouTube celebrities

Hyderabad: India has seen a huge rise in YouTubers gaining fame and fortune with their unique content. Many of them have become very successful and wealthy, and one way they show their success is through the luxury cars they own.

Let’s take a look at some of the expensive cars owned by India’s most popular YouTubers.

1. Vikas Dayal

Vikas Dayal, known for his travel vlogs, drives a Toyota Land Cruiser LC300, which is priced around Rs 2.10 crore.

2. Gaurav Chaudhary

Gaurav Chaudhary, also known as Technical Guruji, is a well-known tech YouTuber. With his success, he has bought some impressive cars, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which costs around Rs 1.72 crore.

3. Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Big Boss OTT Season 2, owns several luxury cars. One of his favorites is the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, which is priced at Rs 1.30 crore.

4. Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast)

Gaurav Taneja, known as Flying Beast on YouTube, is famous for his vlogs about fitness and travel. He owns a BMW X4, which is valued at Rs 1 crore.

5. Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati)

Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, is one of India’s richest YouTubers. He owns an Audi Q7, which costs over Rs 88 lakh.

6. Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan, a YouTuber and singer, owns a Jaguar F-Pace SUV, which is worth around Rs 80 lakh.

7. Ashish Chanchlani

Comedy YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani owns a Mercedes-Benz E200 Sedan, priced around Rs 76 lakh.

India’s top YouTubers have not only gained fame but also earned enough to enjoy the finer things in life, like luxury cars. From tech YouTubers to vloggers, their impressive car collections show just how successful they’ve become. Whether it’s a Mercedes-Benz or a BMW, these YouTubers are cruising through life in style!