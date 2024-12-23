Inside view, the Rs 50 crore residence of the Bachchan family

Mumbai: The Bachchan family is one of the most respected and admired names in Indian entertainment. Their luxurious homes, Jalsa and Prateeksha, are not just properties but symbols of their journey and legacy.

Prateeksha: A Home Full of Memories

Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan’s first bungalow in Mumbai, holds a special place in his heart. Bought after his success in Sholay in 1975, it was home to him and his parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

In 2024, Amitabh gifted this bungalow, worth Rs. 50.63 crore, to his daughter Shweta Bachchan. This gesture showed how much the house means to the family.

Beautiful Gardens: Prateeksha has a lush green lawn and tall trees. Amitabh often shares pictures of himself relaxing there, making it a fan-favorite spot.

Special Gulmohar Tree: The actor planted a Gulmohar tree here 48 years ago. Though it was uprooted in a storm, Amitabh replanted a new one in memory of his mother.

Historic Venue: Prateeksha hosted Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding in 2007, making it a landmark for Bollywood fans.

Jalsa: A Symbol of Success

Jalsa, located in Mumbai’s posh Juhu area, is the Bachchan family’s current residence. This massive 10,000-square-foot bungalow was gifted to Amitabh by producer Romu N. Sippy as a token for his work in Satte Pe Satta in 1982.

Grand Interiors: Jalsa is known for its lavish decor, including chandeliers, marble floors, and priceless artwork like a Rs. 4 crore painting by Manjit Bawa.

Temple Inside: The family’s private temple, with marble statues and golden bells, is a peaceful space where fresh garlands are offered daily.

A Fan Shrine: Every Sunday, fans gather outside Jalsa to catch a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan. The house is a true landmark for Bollywood lovers.

Legacy of the Bachchan Homes

Prateeksha and Jalsa are more than just bungalows. They are part of the Bachchan family’s story, representing their struggles, achievements, and values. For fans, these homes are a glimpse into the life of Bollywood’s greatest icon, Amitabh Bachchan.