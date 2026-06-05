Mumbai: The celebrations seem far from over for Virat Kohli following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic IPL 2026 triumph. After RCB successfully defended their title by defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the star cricketer and his wife Anushka Sharma hosted a private family dinner at their lavish Gurgaon residence.

A glimpse from the intimate gathering has now gone viral on social media. The photo showcases a beautifully decorated dining area featuring fresh pink and purple flowers arranged across a long dining table. Soft candlelight and elegant pendant lamps added a warm and cozy touch to the setting, creating the perfect atmosphere for a family celebration.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a private dinner with family at their Gurgaon house. pic.twitter.com/dadwcekQCM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 5, 2026

What particularly caught the attention of fans were the framed sports jerseys displayed on the wall. The memorabilia offered a personal touch to the luxurious space and reflected Virat Kohli’s deep connection to sports and cricket.

Virat Kohli’s Gurgaon’s home

Virat Kohli’s Gurgaon mansion is considered one of the most impressive properties owned by an Indian cricketer. Located in the upscale DLF City Phase 1 area, the sprawling residence is reportedly valued at around Rs 80 crore. Spread across nearly 10,000 square feet, the home is equipped with modern amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym designed to support Virat Kohli’s demanding fitness routine.

Virat and Anushka, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in December 2017, are parents to two children – daughter Vamika and son Akaay.