Inspection conducted to asses and improve traffic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To address traffic congestion in Cyberabad, police commissioner Avinash Mohanty and joint commissioner of traffic D Joel Davis conducted an inspection of high-traffic areas on Thursday, September 26.

The inspection began at the JNTU-Yashoda ROB road in Siddhi Vinayak Nagar, Madhapur, where officials evaluated current traffic congestion challenges and explored potential solutions to enhance traffic flow.

During the inspection, joint commissioner of traffic D Joel Davis stated, “We are committed to taking every possible measure to improve the traffic situation in Cyberabad. The relocation of electric poles along the JNTU-ROB service road is one of the key steps we are implementing to ensure smooth vehicular movement.”

“These efforts, in collaboration with various departments, will significantly reduce congestion and provide long-term benefits to commuters navigating traffic in Hyderabad.” the senior police officer added.

The primary objective was to assess and implement measures aimed at reducing traffic in Hyderabad and enhancing overall road infrastructure.

The commissioner and the officers, including GHMC zonal commissioner Upender Reddy, TGSPDCL assistant engineer Prashanth, Madhapur traffic assistant commissioner of police Satyanarayana, and Madhapur Traffic Inspector G Narsiah also inspected ongoing work to widen the carriageway on both sides from Cyber Towers Junction to Yashoda Hospital, aimed at easing traffic flow.

On September 23, top officials including, Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand and MA&UD principal secretary Dana Kishore convened with senior representatives from GHMC, HYDRA, HMDA, and Rachakonda and Cyberabad police to enhance coordination and ensure a swift response to traffic issues during flash floods in Hyderabad.

The officers discussed strategies such as well-planned traffic diversions, timely notifications of weather forecasts, and traffic advisories to the public. They also emphasized the need for improved engineering measures to prevent waterlogging and enhance flood water drainage to alleviate traffic disruptions.

This meeting held under the directives of chief minister Revanth Reddy aimed to address Hyderabad’s long-term traffic challenges. Additionally, they agreed to conduct a joint workshop to train on-ground officials, equipping them to handle situations requiring immediate response, particularly regarding traffic management during adverse weather conditions.

