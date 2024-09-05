Inspiring journey of a differently-abled youth Sikandar Malik

Hyderabad: In society, it is often observed that when someone is deprived of one ability, nature compensates by blessing them with others. Such individuals often achieve feats that many may find unimaginable. Today, we introduce you to a remarkable young man, Sikandar Malik, an 18-year-old from Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, who exemplifies this truth.

Despite being born without both hands, one hand is extremely small and without fingers, Sikandar has developed extraordinary abilities. He can lift weights of 30 to 35 kilograms with his small hand. He is also skilled in photo and video editing and is a proficient carrom player. In a truly remarkable display of resilience, Sikandar even writes with his toes, proving that determination can overcome any physical limitation.

Sikandar, who hails from Daryabad, just a kilometer away from Lucknow, has faced numerous challenges in life. Orphaned at a young age, he has studied up to the tenth standard. He has four sisters, two of whom are married, and a brother who works as a welder. Sikandar has now come to Hyderabad in search of employment and is currently staying with his brother-in-law, a tailor, in Hanuman Tekri.

During his visit to Hyderabad, Sikandar, accompanied by Secretary of Faiz Aam Trust, Iftikhar Hussain, met with the Editor of Siasat Daily, Zahid Ali Khan. Sikandar shared his story and demonstrated his skills. Previously, he had worked at LIC and in a jewelry shop in Uttar Pradesh.

Zahid Ali Khan, moved by Sikandar’s determination and talent, assured him of support. He announced that Sikandar would be provided advanced training at the Mehboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Center, run by Siasat Daily. Upon completion of his courses, Iftikhar Hussain also pledged to help Sikandar start his career in a field of his choice.

His journey is an inspiration to all, showing that the absence of certain abilities can lead to the discovery of others that are equally, if not more, powerful.