Instagram bans US activist Shaun King over posts on Palestine

Popular United States (US) writer and activist Shaun King has claimed that Instagram banned his account due to his support for Palestine against Israel in the ongoing war.

King, with over six million followers, expressed frustration over Instagram’s ban on him for advocating for Palestinian rights and dignity.

Taking to Facebook on Monday, December 25, King wrote, “I am told by my sources inside of Meta that they are tracking my IP address and will delete anything I say anywhere I say it.”

“I refuse to betray my values and principles by staying silent about this genocide and the war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank. You can NEVER mince words about genocide. You can never mince words about war crimes,” he adds.

King added that he will take all necessary measures to return to Instagram.

King has been sharing numerous pro-Palestine posts since October 7, highlighting the destruction in the Gaza Strip and calling for an end to Israel’s brutal war on the territory.

Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, has been criticized for repeatedly removing pro-Palestinian content and accounts.

Social media censorship has been widespread since Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza, resulting in over 20,900 deaths and displacement of nearly all inhabitants.