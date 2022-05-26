Instagram earnings of all Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

Mumbai: One of the most loved reality shows on Indian television, Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to make a comeback with its 12th season. In this season, we will meet yet another set of fearless and bold contestants who will bring us to the edge of our seats with their valor. Fans are eager to know more about these contestants who will grace our screens very soon.

In this write-up, we are going to reveal how much these Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants reportedly charge per Instagram post. (Below list is as per various media reports)

Fees per Instagram post of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

Rubina Dilaik: Rs. 5-6 Lakh

Faisal Sheikh- Rs. 50k- 1 Lakh

Jannat Zubair- Rs. 1.5 Lakh

Rajiv Adatia- Rs. 1.5 Lakh

Tushar Kalia- Rs. 70k- 2 Lakh

Mohit Malik- Rs. 50k- 80k

Pratik Sehajpal- Rs. 4 Lakh

Chetna Pande- Rs. 70k

Kanika Mann- Rs. 70k- 3 Lakh

Aneri Vajani- Rs. 1.5 Lakh

Nishant Bhat- Rs. 2-3 Lakh

Munawar Faruqui- Rs. 2 Lakh

Sriti Jha- Rs. 4 Lakh

The show shoot is likely to begin in June next week and the show is reportedly going to air on Colors from July end or August start.

Furthermore, the first-ever promo of the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been shot in Mumbai. Only four contestants including Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sahajpal, and Tushar Kalia shot for the promo.