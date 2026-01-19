2026 has just begun, and Hyderabad’s dessert lovers already have something exciting to talk about. A new viral Dubai dessert has entered the city’s food scene, the much-hyped Dubai viral cookie tin. What started as a luxury trend in Dubai’s glamorous cafes and Instagram feeds has now landed in Hyderabad, quickly becoming the newest sweet obsession among foodies who love trying global trends.

This trending treat is now available at Not Just Vanilla, a boutique dessert studio in Hyderabad that has brought the Dubai-style cookie tin experience to the city. Each tin arrives beautifully packed with five oversized gourmet cookies, neatly arranged like precious jewels in a gift box.

These are not ordinary cookies. They are thick, golden on the outside, soft in the centre, and filled with molten goodness that slowly flows out the moment you break them open. The warm smell of butter, chocolate, and caramel rises instantly, making it almost impossible to wait for the first bite.

Every flavour feels like a small celebration.

The Nutella Sea Salt cookie is smooth and creamy, with rich Nutella inside and a gentle salty finish that keeps you reaching for more.

Chocolate Biscoff is deeply chocolaty, layered with caramelised biscuit spread that melts into soft cookie dough.

The Pista Kunafa cookie brings a royal Middle Eastern touch crunchy kunafa threads, pistachio cream, and nutty sweetness coming together in one indulgent mouthful.

The Red Velvet Bomb hides a silky cream-cheese centre that melts gently on the tongue. And the Caramel Brookie combines fudgy brownie and cookie dough into a warm, gooey comfort bite that feels like a hug in dessert form. Messy fingers and happy smiles are part of the experience.

Social media has powered this trend. Instagram reels of cracking open tins, pulling apart molten centres, and first-bite reactions have flooded Hyderabad’s feeds, turning the cookie tin into a dessert everyone wants to taste and share.

Dubai trend in Hyderabad

Interestingly, Dubai’s dessert trends have been winning Hyderabad’s hearts for some time. Before the cookie tin, viral favourites like the Iconic Matilda Cake, Pistachio Kunafa French Toast, Pistachio Magnum Croissant, Pistachio Kunafa Croissant, and Pistachio San Sebastian Cheesecake became city favourites. Other Dubai-inspired treats such as Pistachio Salankatia, Hazelnut Salankatia, Cheese Bomb, and Cream Kunafa also found loyal fans among Hyderabad’s dessert lovers.

From kunafa-loaded delights to luxury cookie tins, Hyderabad’s love affair with Dubai’s extravagant dessert culture is only getting sweeter and this new viral cookie tin is leading the trend.