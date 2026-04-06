Instagram reel near Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar lands three in jail

Hyderabad: An Instagram reel landed three people in jail after they created public nuisance in Hyderabad’s Charminar area.

Sub-Inspector B Praveen Kumar and his team spotted Razzak Pasha, 25; Haji Bin Abdullah, 29 and Mohd. Sahil, 24, near the iconic structure. When asked what they were doing, the men replied in an abusive tone.

Haji Bin Abdullah reacted aggressively and obstructed the officers from performing their duties.

They were arrested, and a petty case was filed.

On Monday, the three men were produced before the special judicial magistrate, who pronounced a two-day imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500/- each.