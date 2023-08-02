Install CCTVs, prevent hate speech or violence: SC denies restraining VHP protests

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass any interim order restraining agitations planned by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the national capital region over the communal clashes that broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday.

A special bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SV Bhatti ordered police authorities of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no hate speech is given against any community or violence or damage to property takes place during the protest rallies being planned by the religious groups.

“Hate speeches do vitiate the atmosphere. Please ensure that there is no violence or hate speech. We have to ensure that rule of law is maintained,” it remarked.

In relation to sensitive areas, the bench directed monitoring using CCTV cameras, in addition to deployment of adequate police force or paramilitary forces.

The court specifically said that video recording shall be done and footage will be preserved by the law enforcement authorities.

It asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the union government, to communicate the order of the court to the state governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for compliance.

During a short hearing, the Supreme Court was not inclined to pass any interim order restraining VHP from conducting protest rallies but posted the matter for further hearing on Friday (August 4).

Earlier in the day, CJI D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to constitute a special bench to hear the application after senior advocate CU Singh mentioned the plea for urgent listing.

In April this year, the top court had stressed that the Constitution envisages India as a secular nation, while directing all States and Union Territories to take strict action on hate speech cases, and registering criminal cases irrespective of religion against culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

Communal clashes broke out in Haryana’s Nuh in Mewat after a religious procession heading to a place of worship was allegedly attacked on Monday.

The violence spread to Gurugram and some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, several meat shops, scrap shops and furniture repairing shops were attacked in Gurugram.

The Nuh district administration on Wednesday said that a total of six people have died, 60 injured and 116 persons arrested in the wake of the violence, adding that no fresh clashes have erupted so far. The district administration also said that 26 FIRs have been filed at different police stations in Nuh in connection with the communal riot that erupted on Monday.

According to the Haryana government, the victims comprised two home guards and four civilians.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 are still in place in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Jhajjar districts.