Install facial recognition attendance at GHMC: Hyderabad Mayor

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, on Wednesday, November 6, directed additional commissioner Nalini Padmavathi to set up facial-recognition based attendance system at various GHMC offices, to ensure improved efficiency and punctuality from the corporation office staff.

The action followed an unannounced inspection she conducted at the GHMC headquarters. The mayor found that the employees of various departments of the institution are not following their scheduled times.

On Wednesday morning, the GHMC mayor first inspected the town planning department and found empty chairs with officers absent at many desks. The employees were either late to the office or had gone for breaks.

Furious, she went to the GHMC Health department offices, where she found the officers using their smartphones instead of getting the pending works done. Calling the officers who were absent at their respective desks, she was reportedly given vague explanations from the officers, with some of them informing her that they could reach the office only in the afternoon.

Following the inspection, the GHMC Mayor said that both permanent and outsourced employees at the office should register with the facial recognition system and register their attendance, and any failure to do so will result in disciplinary actions.

Finding discrepancies in the numbers of the outsourced employees, the mayor asked the additional commissioner for a detailed report and provide exact numbers of the contractual workers employed at the office. Following the inspection, the GHMC mayor initiated centralised recruitment by the GHMC headquarters for outsourced employee recruitment.

Highlighting the need of timely addressal of grivences from the citizens, the mayor directed the higher officials to tighten up measures to ensure the complaints lodged with GHMC are resolved promptly and in case of the complaint remains unresolved, the relevant citizens must be communicated regart\ding the reason for it, by the officials.