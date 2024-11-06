Telangana govt considers permanent jobs for MeeSeva operators

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is actively considering a welfare board to support MeeSeva operators and is exploring steps to secure permanent employment for staff working in the state’s 4,754 MeeSeva centers.

Information Technology Minister D. Sridhar Babu shared this at the 14th annual function for MeeSeva operators, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving the working conditions and stability of these essential service providers.

Sridhar Babu highlighted that the Telangana government is steadfast in its promise to fulfill all commitments made in the Congress election manifesto, particularly the “6 Guarantees.” These pledges, he noted, will be implemented in phases to ensure comprehensive impact across the state.

Reflecting on MeeSeva’s journey, he praised the online service, launched in 2011, for helping people access government services more easily without visiting mandal or district offices. He announced plans to add more services under MeeSeva soon, making it even more user-friendly.

The minister criticized the BRS’s ten-year rule, saying it had left Telangana with high debt. Under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, he assured that Telangana is now moving towards progress and financial stability. He asked citizens not to be swayed by opposition propaganda and to trust the government’s vision for the state.

He encouraged MeeSeva operators to continue serving the public with dedication and compassion. The minister also promised that the government would move forward with the welfare board proposal and work to secure permanent roles for MeeSeva staff.

Telangana Technology Corporation President M. Satish, MeeSeva Commissioner Ravi Karan, and representatives from the MeeSeva community, including Shankar, Abdul Mohammad, Balaraju, and Shekhar Reddy, were also present at the event.