Intelligence grid must be strengthened: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi on Saturday asked the police officials to strengthen the intelligence grid on ground to thaw the nefarious designs of the inimical elements.

“All stakeholders must be taken into confidence by creating synergy and cordial relations with them. The intelligence grid on the ground must be strengthened. There should also be intensified legal action against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs). The SOPs should also be followed in letter and spirit,” the IGP Kashmir told the police officer while chairing a security review meeting in south Kashmir’s Awantipora.

He also emphasised the importance and need of modern technology for the smooth functioning of the police department.

“Police must adopt modern technology for better and transparent policing which is result-oriented and people friendly,” the IGP Kashmir said.

He also discussed the threat perceptions and emphasised for establishment of a proper security grid in Awantipora, which is the police district.

The IGP Kashmir also stressed a result-oriented disposal of pending cases, especially NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) cases.

Will intensify ops against terrorists: J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that the government would intensify operations against terrorists and those aiding terrorism in the Union Territory.

He visited the family members of Havaldar Abdul Majid, one of the five Army personnel who was martyred during an anti-terror operation in Rajouri.

He offered condolences to the bereaved family and assured all assistance and support to the family from the government.

Paying homage to Havaldar Abdul Majid, the Lt Governor said the entire nation is proud of his valour and courage.

The Lt Governor said on his X-post, “Visited the home of Hav Abdul Majid in Poonch, who was martyred during an anti-terror operation in Rajouri and offered my condolences to the bereaved family.

“His family has a long history of service & sacrifices for motherland. Entire nation is proud of his valour & courage. I commend our Army, J&K Police & CAPFs for well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terror ecosystem.

“We will intensify our operations against terror ecosystem & those aiding and abetting terrorists & make sure they pay a very heavy price for their heinous actions.”

At Ajote, the Lt Governor also met the ex-servicemen from the village and nearby areas.