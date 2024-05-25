Intense road rage video emerges from Karnataka, 2 arrested

A fierce fight broke out between two groups over an alleged financial dispute at the Udupi-Manipal road where one is reportedly injured.

Two persons have been arrested so far over the incident.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms showing two Maruti Swift cars and their passengers engaging in violence.

In the video, a white car takes a reverse and hits the black car. Passengers from both vehicles come out and attack each other. The white car then moves forward with a ferocious speed, reverses again and aggressively comes at one of the black car’s passengers, hitting him grievously. At the same time, two other passengers of the white car run towards the injured man and attack him further.

The black car passengers rush to their injured friend’s help and put him in the vehicle. The one-and-a-half-minute clip ends here.

Very bad state of affairs



Gang War at Udupi



Incident happened recently late night, 2 groups fought on Udupi Manipal Highway near Kunjibettu



Where is the younger generation heading ???



Stringent action should be taken against all these culprits pic.twitter.com/EVAstmKumR — Dr Durgaprasad Hegde (@DpHegde) May 25, 2024

According to police, the incident occurred on May 18. Six people were involved in the fight and two persons have been arrested. The arrested have been identified as Ashiq and Raqib of the ‘Garuda’ gang of Kapu.

A case has been registered. Police said they are on the lookout for the remaining people.

Karnataka BJP slammed the Congress-led state government over “deterioration of law and order” under its dispensation.