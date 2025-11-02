Intense thunderstorms hits Hyderabad as city braces for another rain spell

Hyderabad: Intense thunderstorms lash across several parts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening, with heavy rains expected in multiple areas over the next few hours.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, Patancheru, Lingampally, RC Puram, Serilingampally, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Kukatpally, Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram and Nizampet will receive short bursts of intense rain within the next hour, before spreading towards central and western parts of the city.

Residents are advised to plan their travel accordingly, as more rains are expected later in the night.

HyderabadRains ALERT 1 ⚠️⛈️



Conditions turning STRONG for INTENSE THUNDERSTORMS in Hyderabad City. Intially Patancheru, Lingampally, RC Puram, Serlingampally, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Kukatpally, Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Nizampet will get rains in next 1hr, later covering… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 2, 2025

Earlier in the day, severe thunderstorms were reported across Nizamabad. The storms will move towards Kamareddy, parts of Rajanna Sircilla, Medak and Siddipet districts within two hours. Scattered rainfall is also likely in Yadadri-Bhongir and Nalgonda districts.