Intense thunderstorms hits Hyderabad as city braces for another rain spell

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 2nd November 2025 7:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: Intense thunderstorms lash across several parts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening, with heavy rains expected in multiple areas over the next few hours.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, Patancheru, Lingampally, RC Puram, Serilingampally, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Kukatpally, Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram and Nizampet will receive short bursts of intense rain within the next hour, before spreading towards central and western parts of the city.

Residents are advised to plan their travel accordingly, as more rains are expected later in the night.

Earlier in the day, severe thunderstorms were reported across Nizamabad. The storms will move towards Kamareddy, parts of Rajanna Sircilla, Medak and Siddipet districts within two hours. Scattered rainfall is also likely in Yadadri-Bhongir and Nalgonda districts.

