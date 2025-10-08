Intense thunderstorms to continue in Hyderabad for the next 2 hrs

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rains, and intense spells of thundershowers are likely to occur in parts of GHMC over the next 2-3 hours according to India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad.

Spells of thunderstorms will continue across Khairtabad, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Golconda, Mehdipatnam, Nampally, Charminar, Bahadurpura, Kishanbagh, Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Kapra, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar for the next 1-2 hours, according to local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

Residents have been advised to plan their travels accordingly.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells likely occur in some parts of GHMC area during next 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/2zNJNUHtKv — Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) October 8, 2025

Traffic advisory

Waterlogging has been reported in front of Panjagutta Graveyard, causing slow vehicle movement.

Peak hours have caused sluggish traffic movement from Ayodhya and Nirankari towards VV Statue.

Commuters have been asked to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

The Cyberabad traffic police has also warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in several areas, including Shaikpet, Rajendranagar, Nanakramguda, and Golconda, till 6:00 pm.

📢 Weather Update – Cyberabad



October 8, 4:20 PM



🕓 Timings: 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM



🌧️ Impact:



⛈️ Scattered moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms expected in orange-marked areas



🌦️ Scattered light to moderate rains expected in black-marked areas



⚠️ Alerts:



🟠 Orange Alert… pic.twitter.com/PXcgVpb5fb — Cyberabad Traffic Police (@CYBTRAFFIC) October 8, 2025

