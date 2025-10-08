Intense thunderstorms to continue in Hyderabad for the next 2 hrs

Waterlogging and slow traffic movement have been reported in several areas.

Hyderabad rains

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rains, and intense spells of thundershowers are likely to occur in parts of GHMC over the next 2-3 hours according to India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad.

Spells of thunderstorms will continue across Khairtabad, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Golconda, Mehdipatnam, Nampally, Charminar, Bahadurpura, Kishanbagh, Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Kapra, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar for the next 1-2 hours, according to local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

Residents have been advised to plan their travels accordingly.

Traffic advisory

Waterlogging has been reported in front of Panjagutta Graveyard, causing slow vehicle movement.

Peak hours have caused sluggish traffic movement from Ayodhya and Nirankari towards VV Statue.

Commuters have been asked to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

The Cyberabad traffic police has also warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in several areas, including Shaikpet, Rajendranagar, Nanakramguda, and Golconda, till 6:00 pm.

(The story has been updated with the latest information.)

