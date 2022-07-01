Inter, SSC results: Officials to re-verify answer scripts of students who scored zero

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and SSC board will re-verify the answer scripts of the students who were awarded zero marks in the intermediate and SSC examinations respectively.

On Thursday, Telangana education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the official to re-verify the answer scripts. The decision was taken after some students reportedly scored zero marks in some intermediate subjects.

While the intermediate results were as declared on Tuesday, the SSC board announced the class 10 results on Thursday.

Over nine lakh students appeared for both TSBIE inter first and second-year exams conducted in May. A total of 5,03,579 students have appeared for the SSC exams.

Inter, SSC supplementary exams

Those who failed to score 35 per cent marks in the examination need to appear in the supplementary examinations.

The inter supplementary exams are scheduled to be held from August 1 to 10. Students can pay the fee from June 30 to July 6 at their respective colleges.

On Thursday, Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the schedule of SSC supplementary exams. As per the schedule, the exams will be conducted from August 1 to 10 and the last date for payment of the fee is July 18.