Inter-state ‘mask gang’ busted in Gadag, three held

The accused allegedly escaped with valuables including 342 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹34.20 lakh, silver articles valued at ₹2.2 lakh and cash amounting to ₹8.50 lakh.

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Inter-state 'mask gang' busted in Gadag, three held
Inter-state 'mask gang' busted in Gadag, three held

Gadag: Gadag city police have arrested three members of an alleged inter-state burglary syndicate on Saturday, July 25, that targeted locked houses while concealing their identities with masks and gloves. The accused have been identified as Mohammed Rafiq (36) of Dakshina Kannada, Imran Tigadi (40) of Belagavi district and Moula Ali Darga (34) of Haveri district.

According to police, the gang was involved in a major house break-in reported on May 8 at the residence of Manjunath Basava in Gadag city. Investigators said the burglars meticulously avoided leaving behind evidence by covering their faces and wearing gloves before entering the house.

The accused allegedly escaped with valuables including 342 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹34.20 lakh, silver articles valued at ₹2.2 lakh and cash amounting to ₹8.50 lakh.

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Following registration of the case, police analysed CCTV footage and identified a suspicious vehicle believed to have been used by the gang. Based on technical evidence and sustained surveillance, officers tracked down the accused and arrested them.

Police said property worth ₹42.73 lakh has been recovered from the accused. The seizure includes gold ornaments worth ₹33.33 lakh, silver articles worth ₹90,000 and two cars—an Ertiga and an Alto—collectively valued at around ₹8 lakh, which were allegedly used during the crimes.

During interrogation, the police also solved a theft reported at the Sri Mahalakshmi Temple near Hathalagere Naka in Gadag city. The recovered property includes a gold mangalsutra valued at ₹1.25 lakh and a silver crown belonging to the temple deity.

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Addressing mediapersons, Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadish said the accused specifically targeted locked houses and took elaborate precautions to avoid detection. He added that Mohammed Rafiq alone has as many as 68 criminal cases registered against him in Karnataka and other places. Further investigation is underway to determine the gang’s involvement in similar burglaries across the state.

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