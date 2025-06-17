Inter students die by suicide after supplementary exam results

The incident took place in Sangareddy and Siddipet districts on Monday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th June 2025 10:08 am IST
Representational Image of man hanging himself
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In yet another case of student suicide, two took their lives following the announcement of inter supplementary exam results.

The incident took place in Sangareddy and Siddipet districts on Monday.

As per reports, 19-year-old Venkataramana from Sangareddy, a second-year inter student, took the extreme step by hanging.

MS Creative School

Another suicide was reported in Siddipet. In the incident, a first-year inter student, 16-year-old Gugulothu Harika, took her life at her residence located in Katkur village of Akkannapet mandal on Monday.

Police registered cases and started investigations.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th June 2025 10:08 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button