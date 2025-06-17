Inter students die by suicide after supplementary exam results

Hyderabad: In yet another case of student suicide, two took their lives following the announcement of inter supplementary exam results.

The incident took place in Sangareddy and Siddipet districts on Monday.

As per reports, 19-year-old Venkataramana from Sangareddy, a second-year inter student, took the extreme step by hanging.

Another suicide was reported in Siddipet. In the incident, a first-year inter student, 16-year-old Gugulothu Harika, took her life at her residence located in Katkur village of Akkannapet mandal on Monday.

Police registered cases and started investigations.