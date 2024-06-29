Interesting update Kalki 2898 AD part 2 release date, shoot

Hyderabad: The much-awaited film of 2024, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, hit theaters on June 27th. Featuring a stellar cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and others, the movie has been buzzing with positive reviews since its release. It made an impressive at the box office by collecting 298.5 crores worldwide in 2 days.

Fans and critics alike have been eagerly awaiting news on the sequel to this futuristic epic. And now, it has been announced that the sequel has already achieved a significant milestone with the completion of nearly 60% of the filming. The production has wrapped up many crucial scenes, leaving only the major portions to be filmed.

Regarding the release date of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Part 2, Ashwini Dutt stated, “The film is 60% complete. Only major portions are left to shoot. We have not yet decided on the release date.” Despite the substantial progress made, the team has yet to finalize when the eagerly awaited sequel will hit the screens.

The success of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and the ongoing progress of its sequel continue to keep audiences intrigued and eagerly anticipating what promises to be another cinematic spectacle.