Interior designer arrested with 20 gm MDMA in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old interior designer was arrested near Hyderabad’s Shadnagar for allegedly possessing 20 gram of MDMA, police said on Wednesday, June 10.

Mohit Kumar is a resident of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Police said he has been previously arrested for narcotics-related activities.

In 2018, Kumar became a ganja addict and started procuring the substance from suppliers operating in Hyderabad. Since then, he has been arrested multiple times under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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In 2023, he was arrested by police in Andhra Pradesh for possession and transportation of ganja and spent several months in jail. While in prison, Kumar came into contact with some individuals from Bengaluru who were also drug peddlers. After his release, he kept in contact with them and soon started sourcing MDMA to Telangana.

He sold the drug at high rates, making good profits.

Kumar was arrested in a joint operation by the EAGLE Force and Shadnagar police. Further investigation is in progress.