Intermediate 2026 hall tickets released in Telangana

Any necessary corrections in the hall tickets should be informed to the students' college principals.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2026 5:32 pm IST
Telangana inter exams hall tickets

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released hall tickets for the intermediate final examinations, according to an official statement issued on Thursday, February 19.

Around 9.9 lakh students across the state will be writing the Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled to commence from February 25. The hall tickets for both first and second year students are available online, which can be accessed using their college login IDs. Students can also collect their hall tickets from their respective college principals.

Any necessary corrections in the hall tickets should be informed to the students’ college principals, the release said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Intermediate students can also download hall tickets through an SMS link, which the board will send to the registered phone numbers. To help students locate their exam centres, the hall tickets will have a QR code, directing students to their respective exam centres.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2026 5:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button