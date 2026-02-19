Intermediate 2026 hall tickets released in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released hall tickets for the intermediate final examinations, according to an official statement issued on Thursday, February 19.

Around 9.9 lakh students across the state will be writing the Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled to commence from February 25. The hall tickets for both first and second year students are available online, which can be accessed using their college login IDs. Students can also collect their hall tickets from their respective college principals.

Any necessary corrections in the hall tickets should be informed to the students’ college principals, the release said.

Intermediate students can also download hall tickets through an SMS link, which the board will send to the registered phone numbers. To help students locate their exam centres, the hall tickets will have a QR code, directing students to their respective exam centres.