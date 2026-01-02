Telangana Inter exams: Hall tickets to be sent to parents’ WhatsApp

The board stated that this move will help parents understand the academic status of the student.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2026 8:12 pm IST
Telangana Board of Intermediate to directly send hall tickets to parents via WhatsApp download link
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) announced on Friday, January 2, that it will now send Hall Tickets directly to parents’ WhatsApp numbers to enhance transparency and awareness during the 2026 examinations.

According to the board, the hall tickets will be delivered to the registered mobile numbers of parents via a download link on WhatsApp, enabling them to preview the hall tickets and verify all details before their final use.

Intermediate first-year students can access their hall tickets by entering their SSC roll number and date of birth, while the second-year students will need to use their previous year’s hall ticket number and date of birth.

Second-year students’ hall ticket preview to have the previous year’s marksheet

Additionally, parents of second-year students will be able to see their child’s first-year marks, along with details such as which subjects they had previously failed in and the exam schedule.

The board stated that incorporating such details into the official hall ticket will help parents clearly understand the academic status of the student.

Further, parents are advised to carefully check all details printed on the preview hall ticket, including subjects, medium, group, photograph, signature, and personal information. Any errors or discrepancies should be reported immediately to the concerned college principal, the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO), or the nodal officer of the respective district for correction.

The board said, “Considering that most parents possess smartphones, this WhatsApp-based communication system has been introduced to ensure timely access to Hall Tickets.”

This method will improve the overall coordination among students, parents, colleges, and district authorities, they added.

Schedule for Practical Exams

The Intermediate Practical Examinations will begin on February 2 and continue till February 21. For first-year students, the English Practicals will be held on Wednesday, January 21. The Ethics and Human Values Practical for second-year students will take place on Thursday, January 22.

Backlog practicals for Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education will be conducted on January 23 and 24, respectively.

