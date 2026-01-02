Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Hyderabad till Jan 3

Due to the rectification of heavy leakages on Krishna Phase-III and other maintenance works, many areas will also face an 18-hour disruption between 10 am on Saturday and to 4 am Sunday. 

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd January 2026 7:23 pm IST
Major pipeline leakage at Bommakal Pumping Station under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme.

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply to many areas of Hyderabad will be disrupted until the early hours of Saturday, January 3, owing to a major pipeline leakage at Bommakal Pumping Station under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme.

Emergency repairs are being carried out, but the supply will be affected till 6 am on Saturday, a press release from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said. Residents of the affected areas have been asked to use water judiciously. Affected areas include:

  • Operation and maintenance division VI: SR Nagar, Sanathnagar, Borabanda, SPR Hills, Erragadda, Banjara Hills, Vengal Rao Nagar, Yellareddyguda, Somajiguda and Fatehnagar.
  • O&M Division IX: Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar, Vivekanandanagar, Yellammabanda, Moosapet, Bharatnagar, Mothinagar, Gayatrinagar, Babanagar, KPHB, Balajinagar, Hasmatpet section.
  • O&M Division–XII: Chintal, Suchitra, Jeedimetla, Shahpurnagar, Gajularamaram, Suraram, Adarshnagar, Bhagatsingh Nagar, Jagadgirigutta, Ushodaya section.
  • O&M Division –XIII: Alwal, Father Balayyanagar, Venkatapuram, Machhabollaram, Defence Colony, Vajpayeenagar, Yapral, Chanakyapuri, Gautamnagar, Sainathpuram Section.
  • O&M Division –XIV (Kapra Municipality): Charlapalli, Saibabanagar, Radhika Sections.
  • O&M Division–XV: Part of Kondapur, Doyens, Madhapur.
  • O&M Division–XVII: Hafeezpet, Miyapur Sections.
  • O&M Division –XXI: Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Thumukunta, Jawaharnagar, Dhammayiguda, Nagaram Section.
  • O&M Division –XXI: Nizampet, Bachupalli, Pragathi Nagar, Gandimaisamma, Tellapur, Bollaram sections.
  • Transmission Division–IV: MES, Trishul Lines, Gunrock, Hakimpet Air Force, Secunderabad Cantonment, AIIMS-Bibinagar.
  • RWS Offtakes: Aleru (Bhuvanagiri), Ghanpur (Medchal/Shamirpet) areas.

Additionally, due to the rectification of heavy leakages on Krishna Phase-III and other maintenance works, many areas will also face an 18-hour disruption between 10 am on Saturday and to 4 am Sunday. 

