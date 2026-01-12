International Kite Festival 2026: Patriotism soars with Op Sindoor, tricolour

Ahmedabad: A pennant with Operation Sindoor, a giant Hanuman and his mace, the tricolour of course and myriad other kites floating against a cloudless blue sky. Politics, diplomacy and festivity blended in the Ahmedabad airscape on Monday, January 12, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026.

The pull and the tug, kites of various shapes and sizes fluttering in the breeze and the vivid blue providing the perfect canvas for the art fest in the skies. It all made for a picture book setting at the Sabarmati Riverfront where Modi and Merz interacted with women artisans and understood the process of making kites.

After the inauguration, both the leaders took a ride on the ground in an open vehicle and also tried their hands at flying kites.

Above them, kites in all shapes and sizes fluttered. Some saying “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) and others “INDIA”, and some strings decorated with messages of love for the Prime Minister.

In a scene that captured the crowd’s heart, the two leaders stood side by side, jointly manoeuvring strings to keep their kites steady against the river breeze.

While the sky burst with colour, the ground produced a symphony of sound as a group of 108 musicians welcomed the German delegation and played a traditional German tune using classical Indian instruments like the sitar, flute, and tabla.

The vibrant display of kites featuring diverse and striking themes included the Hindu deity Hanuman, the Indian national flag, lotus-shaped, and large-tailed kites emblazoned with messages such as “#GUJARAT IKF2026,” “Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi,” “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” and “I Love Modi.”

The spectacle also showcased several unique and creative kites from across the world, adding to the festival’s global appeal.

The colourful festival witnessed participation from 135 international kite flyers representing 50 countries and 65 enthusiasts from 13 Indian states, displaying kites of diverse colours and designs. As many as 871 kite flyers from 16 districts of Gujarat are also participating, showcasing their skills.

One of the revellers at the festival, Prabhatkumar Pushti from Odisha, said, “I have been participating in the kite festival for eight years now. This year’s celebration is the best one with PM Modi gracing the event.”

“I am lucky that PM Modi flew my kite ‘#GUJARAT IKF2026’ today with the German Chancellor,” he added.

Pushti also praised the festival’s systematic and seamless organisation, along with the city’s warm welcome.

Festival participants included kite flyers from various countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, France, China, Italy, Japan, Sri Lanka and Turkiye.

To familiarise visitors with Gujarati cuisine and arts, 25 handicraft and 15 food stalls have been set up.

Since 1989, Ahmedabad has hosted the International Kite Festival as part of the official celebration of ‘Uttarayan’ (also called Makar Sankranti which falls on January 14), bringing master kite makers and flyers from all over the world to demonstrate their unique creations and wow the crowds with highly unusual kites.