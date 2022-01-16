International passengers mandated to upload RT-PCR report on Air Suvidha app post arrival

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 16th January 2022 7:22 am IST
Iran reports 2,500 daily Covid-19 cases, 6,165,454 in total
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: International passengers arriving in India will now need to upload their RT-PCR report on the Air Suvidha portal for the test done on the eighth day of arrival.

As per the fresh guidelines, all international passengers must mandatorily be quarantined at home for seven days, followed by an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

Earlier, isolation was needed only for those passengers coming from “at risk” countries.

MS Education Academy

If the passenger tests negative on the eight day, she/he will have to further monitor her/his health for the next seven days.

“As per the latest government guidelines, passengers arriving in India will have to upload the repeat RT-PCR test done on the 8th Day of arrival on the Air Suvidha portal,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button