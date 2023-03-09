International Rajasthani Conclave to held in Jaipur in September 

Gehlot announced the organisation of the International Rajasthani Conclave in the budget for the year 2023-24 with the aim of initiating networking with the Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs).

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th March 2023 10:25 pm IST
Gehlot MLAs oppose Pilot as CM, reach Speaker's residence to submit resignations
Chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to organise the International Rajasthani Conclave on September 23 and 24 in Jaipur, an official said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister has also approved the proposal of an additional budget provision of Rs 5 crore for this mega event to be organised under the aegis of Industries Department and Rajasthan Foundation, a statement noted.

Gehlot announced the organisation of the International Rajasthani Conclave in the budget for the year 2023-24 with the aim of initiating networking with the Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs).

Also Read
Rajasthan govt committed to overall development of tribal regions, says CM Gehlot

The two-day conclave sessions will focus on “Rajasthani pride, literature, business, tradition, music, art, culture, social welfare, entrepreneurship, food and entertainment, etc”.

It will include a special session on entrepreneurship and investment opportunities. Entrepreneurs from all over the world are likely to participate.

The Pravasi Samman Award announced in the NRR policy will also be given away in this conclave.

Commissioner of Rajasthan Foundation Dheeraj Srivastava said that the International Rajasthani Conclave was organised for the first time under the leadership of Gehlot in 2000.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th March 2023 10:25 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button