Internet abuzz with rumors of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda living together

Hyderabad: One Tollywood love story that has been making headlines is of Rashmika Mandanna and the dashing Vijay Deverakonda. For quite some time, they’ve been the talk of the town, with fans eagerly speculating about the nature of their relationship. And now, a recent development has sparked the internet!

An eagle-eyed netizen recently shared a photo of Rashmika from her social media live session. She appeared to be in the same exact location as Vijay Deverakonda, who had also posted a photo from the same exact location. This sparked wild speculation that the two were not only dating but also living together!

Rashmika herself responded to the post, albeit diplomatically. “Aiyoooo… don’t overthink it babu,” she responded, leaving fans even more interested in what was going on between these two.

#RashmikaMandanna & #VijayDeverakonda On Dating It's Clearly Proved… Yes but it was very Seriously 😳 #VijayDevarakonda Favourite Ring 💍 To #Rashmika Figure.. They Both are living in same house same Room.. Surely we can Hear great News 😀 @iamRashmika @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/VotVtLUAr5 — South Digital Media (@SDM_official1) April 6, 2023

It’s difficult not to get caught up in the excitement of internet rumours. Rashmika and Vijay are both incredibly talented actors, and the prospect of them working together has fans excited. Whether they’re just friends, in a romantic relationship, or live together, one thing is certain their chemistry on and off-screen is unquestionable.

So buckle up and stay tuned for more information on this sizzling-hot Tollywood couple. Who knows what Rashmika and Vijay’s future holds, but one thing is certain—we can’t wait to find out!