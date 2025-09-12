Internet blackout sparks protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad faced an internet outage on Thursday, September 11, after the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL) allegedly cut cables.

The sudden blackout brought businesses, students and households to a standstill. In protest, cable operators staged a dharna at Chandrayangutta X Road, which also disrupted traffic for some time.

Cable operators strongly condemned the irresponsible action of the authorities, warning that repeated incidents like this will cripple everyday life including online education to journalism and digital businesses.

Internet outage at Secretariat

The internet outage also affected the functioning of the Telangana Secretariat. According to reports, the blackout of internet and cable services was set to continue, or even worsen, with the southern discom (TGSPDCL) on the back of a court order cutting down cables illegally strung from electricity poles, even as service providers have not taken steps to remove their cables.

The crackdown on the illegal cables started after the electrocution of six persons during a religious procession last month.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, private internet service providers (ISPs) and cable operators have shown little interest in tackling the critical issue of removing unused, tangled, and dangerously dangling cables from power poles. Instead, they have been sending misleading and repetitive messages to consumers, promising restoration of services “soon” while frequently extending vague timelines, officials said.