Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule has turned Allu Arjun into a pan-India superstar and a global style icon. The movie smashed box office records, with fans from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and beyond hooked on Pushpa Raj’s swagger. From Virat Kohli celebrating on the pitch with the “Thaggede Le” pose to Rashid Khan shaking a leg on Instagram, everyone has tried Allu Arjun’s iconic step. Kids at schools, uncles at weddings, and influencers online the Pushpa craze became impossible to escape.

IShowSpeed’s Pushpa 2 pose goes viral

Recently, Most popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed. During a live stream, one excited fan asked him to do the Pushpa pose. Speed stopped, blinked, and asked with full confusion:

“Pushpa pose? What the hell is that? Who is Pushpa?”

The fan tried to explain, but Speed only looked more puzzled. For Indian fans, this was hilarious and shocking at the same time. How could someone not know Pushpa?

Internet Reaction

The clip quickly went viral. Half the internet was rolling on the floor laughing. Meme pages went wild, posting Speed’s confused face next to Allu Arjun’s stylish swag. Some joked: “Homework for Speed watch Pushpa tonight!”

Who is IShowSpeed?

For the uninitiated, IShowSpeed (real name Darren Watkins Jr.) is one of YouTube’s biggest stars. Known for his high-energy, over-the-top reactions, he’s famous for bizarre viral moments like accidentally setting off fireworks in his room, barking like a dog mid-game, or screaming “Siuuu!” like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

He’s always trending for something outrageous. And now, thanks to one fan request, he’s trending in India too.