Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela made a grand entry at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in a colorful gown. She wore a strapless dress in blue, red, and yellow by designer Michael Cinco. She walked the red carpet for the screening of the film Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day).

The Famous Parrot Bag

What really caught everyone’s attention was her shiny parrot-shaped clutch. The crystal-studded bag, designed by Judith Leiber, costs about Rs. 4.68 lakh. Urvashi was even seen kissing the bag while posing for photos. This made her the first Indian celebrity to carry a parrot-themed bag on the Cannes red carpet.

Trolls Compare Her to Aishwarya Rai

Many people online made fun of her look. Some said she was trying to copy Aishwarya Rai’s 2018 Cannes gown. One person wrote, “Urvashi wants to be like Aishwarya with 0 charisma” Others made fun of her hairstyle and makeup, saying it looked strange.

Social media users had a lot to say. One person joked, “Giving ‘Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar’ realness.” Another wrote, “What in the unicorn world is that makeup?” Some even mentioned her old song Dabidi Dibidi, which was also trolled for being too bold.

Even though some people didn’t like her look, others praised her for being bold and different. Social media personality Orry said she “slayed” on the red carpet. Whether good or bad, Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2025 look became one of the most talked-about moments of the festival.