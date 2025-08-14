Interstate cattle trafficking gang busted by Telangana police

Hyderabad: Nirmal Police has arrested an interstate gang that has been using anaesthesia to steal, kill, and supply cattle meat in Nirmal and surrounding districts for the past few months.

According to Nirmal superintendinent of police (SP) Dr G Janaki Sharmila, Syed Sohail, native of Nanded in Maharashtra, has organised 40 persons and setup a garage in Nanded, where the rear seats would be removed to enable trafficking of cattle in Innova and Bolero SUVs.

All of them formed a gang and have been selling the meat of trafficked cattle in the areas bordering Maharashtra, while one Khalid from Bhainsa used to supply them anaesthesia.

Recently, when the gang went to Mudhole in a vehicle to steal cows, it was detected through CCTV cameras. One of the accused was caught and has been remanded so far. With the aim of quickly nabbing the other accused, a special team was formed under additional superintendent of police (ASP) Bhainsa Avinash Kumar, comprising circle inspectors and sub-inspectors to complete the task.

When the accused came to know that Nirmal police were looking for them, the group fled to Ajmer in two cars.

The team conducted extensive searches in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and arrested seven accused at the Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan.

Nirmal additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar played a key role in arresting the accused, who were brought back from Ajmer with the help of Rajasthan Police.

The accused have been identified as Syed Sohail (40), Sheikh Zameer (27), Sheikh Murtuza (36), Mohammad Naseer (35), Syed Akram (24), Syed Shoaib (33), Syed Faizan (23), Sheikh Umer and Khalid.

Sheikh Umer from Bhainsa was identified as their main accomplice. Umer and Khalid were arrested in Bhainsa. Raju from Nanded, and Tayub from Bainsa were absconding as on Thursday, August 14, while all the remaining accused have been arrested.

A Mahindra XUV500 bearing number plate MH26AK0005, a Dezire car with number plate MH12KM9337, 8 cell phones, and Rs 39,280 in cash has been seized from the accused.

Also Read Hyderabad police urges interdepartmental cooperation for Ganesh Chaturthi

Nirmal SP said that Sohail has been stealing cattle and causing loss to farmers in Mudhole police station’s limits for the past one year.

She told the media on Thursday, August 14, that the investigation into the case was still ongoing, and that the police have identified some more people involved, who he assured, will be arrested and sent to remand as soon.

She stated that the police have been are taking strict measures to stop the illegal smuggling of cows, for which, they have been conducting special checks day and night, forming check-posts on the inter-state border, conducting raids based on information, and implementing strict surveillance in the border areas.

The SP warned those getting involved in illegal smuggling, that no one could escape the law, and that cases will be filed against the culprits, ensuring strict punishment in the courts.

Also stressing the need for public cooperation, she appealed to the people to call 100 or the local police station to report any illegal smuggling of cows. She noted that the caller’s name and details will be kept confidential.

Bhainsa ASP Avinash Kumar, Nirmal ASP Rajesh Meena, Mudhole CI G Mallesh, special branch inspector Sammaiya SB, Bhainsa Rural CI M Nile, Bhainsa Rural SI Shankar, Mudhole SI B Persis, Tanur SI Zubair, and police constables J Jayavanth Rao, B Pramod Kumar, A Lasmanna, K Sandeep Kumar, and C Satish Reddy, who were all involved in the teams which cracked the cattle trafficking case, were praised by Nirmal SP.