Hyderabad police urges interdepartmental cooperation for Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: An inter-departmental coordination meeting was held at the TGICCC building on Thursday, August 14, to discuss preparations for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city.

Officials from GHMC, Water Board, Electricity Department, RTC, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police, HYDRAA, Fire Services, Tourism Department, Information Department, Transport, and Medical Department, attended the meeting, along with representatives from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti and the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Utsav Samiti.

Representatives from the Ganesh Utsav Samitis requested to be provided with street lights at night, fill potholes and make adequate provisions for drinking water for devotees on the day of immersion.

They also asked to ensure the availability of vehicles for mandapam managers to transport idols and to remove tree branches that obstruct the paths during the Ganesh immersion procession.

In response, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan stated that baby ponds and cranes are being specially set up for the immersion of idols and added that 160 special action teams have been formed to ensure that every pending issue is resolved and necessary actions are taken during the festival.

Additionally, facilities like ambulances, fire brigades, mobile toilets, additional power transformers, and drinking water supplies and barricades will be provided for the immersion day.

The metro rail will also run additional trips until midnight.

Hyderabad Collector Harichandana mentioned that medical teams are being set up at all the mandapams, and Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Joel Davis said that staff and officers are being deployed even at night to ensure traffic is not disrupted.

TGICCC Director VB Kamalasan Reddy said that CCTV cameras from the three commissionerates have been connected, and surveillance will continue with the coordination of officers from all departments.

Also Read Hyderabad prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations amid rainy season

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C V Anand, asked mandapam managers to strictly follow court orders regarding the immersion of idols and requested that they provide details about idols to the concerned police officers so that appropriate arrangements and proper security can be maintained.

He suggested volunteers be appointed at mandapams to work alongside the police to prevent traffic disruptions. He asked for cooperation from Ganesh Utsava Samiti to make sure that DJ arrangements are made, keeping in mind the health of children and the elderly.

He also asked the RTC to provide additional drivers and mechanics for the immersion day.