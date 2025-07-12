Interstate gang held for drug peddling in Hyderabad; 108 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: An interstate gang was arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad on Friday, July 11, and 108 kg of ganja was seized from them.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT), in coordination with the Rajendranagar police, arrested the accused, including a woman from Maharashtra. The arrested accused were identified as Prashant Ganesh, Lata Ganesh Jadhav, Sachin Dilip, Rohan Pandurang, Rahul Baburao, Gaurav Natekar and Pawan Deep.

According to the police, the gang has been involved in drug peddling for the past four years. They were previously booked for drug peddling by the Maharashtra police. The gang procured ganja from a man in Odisha and was smuggling it to Pune.

The gang was heading to Pune via Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad in two cars when they were arrested by the Cyberabad SOT at the Outer Ring Road. The SOT seized the ganja along with the two cars and handed over the accused to the Rajendranagar police.