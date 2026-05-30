Interstate ganja smuggling network busted in Secunderabad; 2 arrested.

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Secunderabad, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) jointly busted an interstate ganja smuggling network operating between Odisha and Karnataka, arresting two alleged transporters and seizing 36.374 kilograms of dry ganja worth approximately Rs. 18.18 lakh.

A case has been registered under Sections 8(c) read with 20(b)(ii)(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, a release said.

According to the railway police, the arrests were made during a surprise anti-drug checking operation conducted at Secunderabad Railway Station on May 28. The accused were identified as Sudhanshu Kumar (22), a data engineer employed with a software company in Pune, and Suman Kumar (28), a grocery shop owner from Bihar.

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Ganja sourced from Odisha

Investigators said the duo allegedly worked with interstate ganja traffickers Rohit Sani Gorakhe and Abhay, both residents of Maharashtra, who are currently absconding. The traffickers are believed to have sourced ganja from Sambalpur in Odisha and supplied it to different parts of the country through a network of couriers.

Police said the two arrested men were promised Rs. 10,000 per trip for transporting the contraband. On May 25, the alleged traffickers handed over luggage containing ganja to the accused, who boarded the Nagawali Express from Odisha.

However, after noticing intensified police checks near Charlapally Railway Station on May 26, the duo allegedly abandoned their journey and remained in hiding for two days. Acting on instructions from their associates, they later reached Secunderabad Railway Station with plans to continue their journey to Wadi in Karnataka aboard the Bhavnagar Express.

During routine checks at the station, GRP and RPF personnel intercepted the suspects and recovered 35 packets of ganja concealed inside a trolley suitcase and a backpack.

Ganja worth over Rs 18 lakhs

The seized contraband weighed 36.374 kilograms and was estimated to be worth around Rs. 18.18 lakh in the illegal market.

Police have launched efforts to trace and apprehend the absconding accused and identify other members of the smuggling network. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the interstate narcotics operation.