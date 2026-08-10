Interstate ganja supply racket busted, 3 held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three people, including a woman, were apprehended here on Monday, August 10, by Telangana’s anti-narcotics unit—EAGLE Force—when they were allegedly delivering six kgs of ganja, officials said.

The operation exposed an interstate supply chain in which ganja was being procured from Malkangiri District in Odisha, transported to Hyderabad and supplied to a local drug network, the EAGLE Force (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) said in a release.

According to officials of EAGLE Force, since the beginning of 2026, the woman, from Chhattisgarh, had been procuring ganja at approximately Rs 3,500 per kilogram and selling it to a peddler in the city at around Rs 14,000 per kilogram. She was reportedly travelling to Hyderabad almost every month by bus and delivering ganja at LB Nagar.

Recently, the peddler placed an order for six kilograms of ganja and accordingly, on August 9 she procured the narcotic substance from her cousin, who is a resident of Pulapalli, Malkangiri and allegedly involved in ganja trafficking.

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Early morning crackdown

The woman and her associate reached LB Nagar at around 4 AM on Monday and were handing over the six-kilogram ganja consignment to the local peddler and his associates when the EAGLE Force team intercepted them and seized ganja worth Rs 3 lakhs from them.

During the operation, the peddler escaped from the spot, while the woman, along with her associate and another person, was caught.

The investigation revealed that the network was involved in the interstate procurement, transportation and distribution of ganja, with the drug being sourced from Odisha and supplied to customers in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

So far, six consumers have been identified. Further investigation is being carried out to establish the complete network, identify additional consumers and suppliers, trace the financial transactions and apprehend the absconding accused, the officials added.

A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.