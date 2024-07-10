Intriguing details: Mahesh Babu likely to play villain in SSMB29

Hyderabad: Tollywood movie fans are eagerly waiting for the new film featuring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli. This action-packed adventure, expected to be a global hit, hasn’t been officially announced yet. However, exciting news is already spreading on social media. Here’s what we know about ‘SSMB29’.

Mahesh Babu’s Dual Role

The latest buzz has it that Mahesh Babu will play two characters in ‘SSMB29’. Throughout his career in 28 films, he has never played a double role. Director Rajamouli might change that, with one of Mahesh’s characters possibly having a dark side. This new twist is making fans even more excited, promising a thrilling experience.

Director Rajamouli has kept the rest of the cast under wraps, and no formal launch event has taken place yet. However, pre-production is said to be in full swing. Speculation is rife that an official announcement might happen with Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9, as pre-production nears completion. Fans are eagerly awaiting a new poster or a teaser featuring Mahesh.

Veteran Actor Nassar Joins the Ensemble

Adding to the excitement, celebrated actor Nassar is rumored to be on board for the film. He’s reportedly engaging in workshops with Mahesh Babu and other cast members, offering his expertise, particularly in dialogue delivery. Nassar has previously collaborated with Rajamouli on epic films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’, where he coached stars like Prabhas, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan. Known for his exceptional character portrayals in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Prithviraj Sukumaran as the Antagonist?

Casting discussions are abuzz, with reports suggesting that Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is in final talks to play the villain. Prithviraj’s previous villainous role in ‘Salaar’ was well-received by Telugu audiences, and Rajamouli’s praise for his performance went viral. Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of this exciting casting choice.

Mahesh Babu’s New Look

A recent video of Mahesh Babu at the airport after a family vacation has gone viral. Sporting long hair, a thick beard, and a cap, Mahesh’s new look has fans speculating that it’s for ‘SSMB29’. This potential transformation is generating immense online buzz as fans share their excitement.