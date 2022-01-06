Investigate if PM’s rally cancelled due to security lapse or farmers’ anger: Rakesh Tikait

Noida: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has called for an investigation to confirm if there was a lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab due to which his programme was changed or was it because of the anger of farmers.

Tikait’s BKU has been part of the farmers’ collective Samyukta Kisan Mocha which spearheaded the anti-farm laws campaign against the Centre for a year until Modi announced in November 2021 that the legislations would be repealed.

“While those in the BJP are saying that the rally was cancelled due to a lapse in security of the prime minister, the Punjab chief minister is claiming that the PM returned because of empty chairs at the rally.

“Now it is necessary to investigate whether there is a lapse in the security or the anger of the farmers!” Tikait tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

The BKU national spokesperson, who was encamped at the Delhi border for over a year, is currently in his hometown of Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi was in Punjab on Wednesday to attend a public rally. He had landed in Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather.

However, he was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a “major lapse” in his security.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret after the prime minister had to cut short his visit to the state, but asserted that there was no security lapse.

Further speaking on the charges of security lapse, Channi said, “There were 70,000 chairs which had been put up at the Ferozepur public rally venue of the BJP, but only 700 turned up (for the BJP event), what can I do in this?