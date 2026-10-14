Investments in Telangana are safe, Revanth tells UK delegation

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, October 14, assured a business delegation from Yorkshire in the UK that investments in the state were safe and its policies would remain stable.

Manufacturing would be the state’s main focus over the next few years, he told the delegation led by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith.

According to an official release, the meeting was held at the Dr MCR HRD Institute here. It discussed closer ties in trade, investment, innovation, education and culture following the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Reddy said Telangana, the country’s youngest state, had emerged as a leader in IT, pharma and life sciences, biotechnology, aerospace and defence and electronics manufacturing. He said it was now competing with the best globally.

He invited UK investors to the Invest Telangana Global Summit, to be held at Bharat Future City from December 7 to 9.

Reddy noted that former British prime minister Tony Blair was among the global figures who helped shape “Telangana Rising 2047,” the state’s long-term roadmap released in December 2025.

He also spoke about the Young India Skills University, which trains youth with the direct involvement of large businesses. Other plans he mentioned were reviving the Musi river as a hub for riverfront and night-time economy and a masterplan for the 30,000-acre Bharat Future City, due to be released soon.

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Shared interests

The mayors sought collaboration in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, digital technology, defence, aerospace, technical textiles, skills and research. They said they would return soon to turn the talks into concrete partnerships.

Coppard said Yorkshire, home to about 1.5 lakh businesses, and Telangana, among India’s top states by per capita income, had common interests. He described the state’s digital economy as “hugely impressive.”

Brabin said the two regions shared so much that they were like brothers and sisters.

Reddy released the UK-India Business Council report “UK-India CETA & Regional Synergies” at the meeting.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state’s push for advanced technology, clean energy and knowledge-led growth matched the strengths of northern England. He added that the Chief Minister’s recent UK visit had led to tie-ups with leading universities and businesses.

UK India Business Council (UKIBC) CEO Kishore Jayaraman, officials of the British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad and senior state officials attended.