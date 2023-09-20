iPhone 15: How much of your yearly salary is needed to afford it worldwide

Apple, an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, recently unveiled the prices for the iPhone 15. They are so high that individuals need to spend as much as 89.97 percent of their yearly salary to purchase the next-generation iPhone.

In India, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which are also available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, start at Rs 134,900 and Rs 159,900, respectively.

Percentage of India’s yearly salary needed to afford iPhone 15

According to CompareDial, a website that compares phone and SIM contract deals, an Indian needs to spend 38.6 percent of the average yearly salary in the country to purchase the base model of the iPhone 15 with 128 GB of storage.

If we calculate the price of the iPhone 15 in terms of hours of work, it comes out to be 802.84 hours, equivalent to 100.36 days of work.

To afford the most expensive model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB, an Indian would need to spend 77.24 percent of the average yearly salary in the country.

Myanmar is the least affordable country in the world

When it comes to purchasing an iPhone 15, Myanmar is the least affordable country in the world. A citizen of the country needs to spend 89.97 percent of their average yearly salary to purchase the base model iPhone 15 with 128 GB of storage.

In terms of hours of work, the price of the iPhone 15 in Myanmar is 1871.28 hours, which is equivalent to 233.91 days of work.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB, the most expensive model, costs 180.04 percent of the average yearly salary of Myanmar citizens.

List of affordable countries to purchase iPhone 15

Luxembourg, a European country, has emerged as the most affordable country in the world to purchase the iPhone 15.

A citizen of Luxembourg needs to spend only 1.55 percent of the average yearly salary of the country’s citizens.

Here is the list of the top 10 affordable countries to purchase the iPhone 15:

Luxembourg Switzerland United States of America Norway Denmark Singapore Sweden Netherlands Australia Qatar

Most of these countries are in Europe.