iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature new custom button

San Francisco: Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly feature a new custom button.

Leaked images of a protective case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max have surfaced online, reports Gizmochina.

The images provide an insight into the modifications to the company’s upcoming flagship device’s appearance and were posted by prominent leaker Majin Bu.

The typical Mute switch, which hasn’t changed in 16 years, has been relocated, which is the most notable modification shown in the leaked pictures.

Also Read iPhone 14 Plus in yellow will charm your senses, uplift mood

The Mute switch on earlier iPhone models was located on the upper left side of the device and had an easy-to-use flat and narrow oval opening in the casing.

However, the leaked iPhone 15 Pro Max case differs noticeably from this renowned design.

The opening where the silent switch used to be has changed, now sporting a larger and more rounded shape, according to the report.

It is possible that this modified opening will hold a new custom button that will take the place of the traditional silent switch.

Earlier, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones will include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, titanium frame and increased RAM.